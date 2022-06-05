Lynda Carter Slams Trolls Who Says Wonder Woman Isn't A Superhero For Gays

Actress Lynda Carter demonstrated her superhero abilities in real life by shutting down a troll on social media who claimed 'Wonder Woman' is not for gays. Between 1976 and 1979, Carter appeared as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in three seasons of the eponymous superhero TV series, which aired on ABC and CBS.

The actress celebrated the start of Pride Month by posting fan art of Wonder Woman in front of rainbow colors, along with the caption, “Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans (sic).”

Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨ pic.twitter.com/zpPKELsQkp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

“Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPERHERO FOR GAYS (sic),” one Twitter user wrote to Carter.

This ticked her off. She soon took to Twitter to fire back at the troll. She wrote, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention.



Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

With a brief role opposite Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984,' the actress has returned to the 'Wonder Woman' saga. Carter appeared as Asteria, a renowned Amazon warrior, in the film's end credits sequence. There's no word on whether Carter will repeat her role in 'Wonder Woman 3' in a larger capacity.