'Lover' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Manikandan Starrer Explores The Nuances Of Love With More Drama, Less Honesty

‘Lover’: Story

Arun (played by Manikandan) and Divya (played by Gouri Priya Reddy) have been dating for six years. They started dating when they were in college. After college, their lives took a different turn. Divya started working in an MNC, while Arun is trying to gather funds to start his café. As the years pass, their relationship starts to show signs of crack. Arun has turned into a possessive boyfriend who always wants to know where Divya is and with whom she is. He has issues with her hanging out with her male friends. He is often seen arguing with her male friends who actually go out of their way to help him. Divya is sick of it all and she tries to call the relationship off. But Arun just does not want to let go. He tries everything in the book to patch up with Divya after numerous breakups. However, after one final incident, they decide to part ways for good.