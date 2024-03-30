'Lover' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Manikandan Starrer Explores The Nuances Of Love With More Drama, Less Honesty

While I love watching mind-bending thrillers with stories that keep me glued to my seat until the very end, there’s something about a love story that I cannot resist. No matter how many jaw-dropping movies I end up watching, I will always go back to watching a love story because that is what will pick me up after a stressful week. This is exactly what I felt when I started watching the K Manikandan and Gouri Priya Reddy starrer. I sat down to watch it without any expectations. But this story of two young individuals who are in their twenties and are struggling to keep their relationship afloat pulled me in. In case you are planning to watch this film over the weekend, here’s all that you need to know about it.
‘Lover’: Story
Arun (played by Manikandan) and Divya (played by Gouri Priya Reddy) have been dating for six years. They started dating when they were in college. After college, their lives took a different turn. Divya started working in an MNC, while Arun is trying to gather funds to start his café. As the years pass, their relationship starts to show signs of crack. Arun has turned into a possessive boyfriend who always wants to know where Divya is and with whom she is. He has issues with her hanging out with her male friends. He is often seen arguing with her male friends who actually go out of their way to help him. Divya is sick of it all and she tries to call the relationship off. But Arun just does not want to let go. He tries everything in the book to patch up with Divya after numerous breakups. However, after one final incident, they decide to part ways for good.
‘Lover’: Performances
K. Manikandan breathes life into the character of Arun. His portrayal of the disgruntled man who goes through a myriad of emotions is commendable. On one hand, he brings his toxic possessiveness to the forefront, and on the other, he breaks down when he sees what he has made of his life. He breaks away from the portrayal of a conventional boyfriend and gives us this anti-hero with unflinching honesty. Through his performance, he does not glorify or romanticize the toxic nature. He brings out the ugly side of it with his raw and honest portrayal.
Sri Gouri Priya perfectly fits in the mould of Divya. She has splendidly brought to light how one feels when they are trapped in a relationship. The way she brings out how Arun’s constant manipulation and gaslighting have affected her will start to pain you. As Divya, Sri Gouri Priya takes you through her pain with her riveting performance. The best part of her performance is saved for the second half when she finally starts taking up space and standing up for what she wants.
‘Lover’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
There have been numerous films that have portrayed the toxic side of love and relationships in recent times. But what sets ‘Lover’ apart is how it has not glorified Arun’s behaviour even in the slightest bit. The movie shows Arun for what he is – flawed and unhappy. It does not try to romanticize it in the name of love. As the movie progresses, you know his actions are wrong and not justified. What also sets this movie apart is how the characters are sketched out. It does not feel like you are watching a story unfold. It feels like you are watching your friends sorting out their relationship issues.
The script is a clear winner of this film. But what elevates it to the next level is the direction. Prabhuram Vyas has effortlessly brought his vision to life. Barring a few moments, the movie does not have moments that will make you want to hit the skip button. The transitions are smooth, and every move has been backed by ample evidence and explanations. The excellent direction will make you want to watch the film despite its run time.
The music by Sean Roldan is bland. In certain places, the film did not need any music. Towards the second half, it felt like the music was stuffed in random places because the makers could not develop dialogues. Not one song stays with you as the credits start to roll. However, this has been balanced by the beautiful cinematography done by Shreyaas Krishna. The Gokarna scenes have been shot beautifully and it makes you want to pack your bags and go on a road trip.
‘Lover’: Cast & Crew
Director: Prabhuram Vyas
Writer: Prabhuram Vyas
Cast: K. Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya, Kanna Ravi, and Harish Kumar
Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes
Languages: Tamil (available with subtitles)
‘Lover’: Can Kids Watch It?
No. The movie shows the use of alcohol and drugs.
Outlook’s Verdict
As ‘Lover’ ended, I was left with one major thought. The movie beautifully explores Arun’s psyche. It showed why Arun is the way that he is. It took you into his life and made you see it from close quarters. On one hand, you start understanding Arun, but on the other, Divya feels like an enigma. You never get to see why she keeps going back to Arun and why she keeps giving him chances. Her side of the story is never fully explored in the film, and it gets tough to understand her. It is because of this that the movie starts to feel dramatic after a while. ‘Lover’ makes for a good pick-me-up on days when you just want to let your emotions take the steering wheel. The ending elevated the entire story, and it was something that I did not see coming. It is only for that reason that I am going with 2.5 stars.