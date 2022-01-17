Locations From 'Emily In Paris' Which Will Fuel Your Wanderlust

Season two of 'Emily In Paris' is now available, and Lily Collins (who plays Emily Cooper) can be seen in some of the city's most glamorous and romantic locations. Season 2 has it all, from Instagram-worthy restaurants like La Maison Rose to fishing villages like Villefranche-sur-Mer and the Eiffel Tower itself. In these times when international travel is out of the question, the series sparked everyone's wanderlust and made us want to visit all the lovely streets and cute cafes. Although it wouldn't hurt to start adding some of the series' dreamy filming locations to the bucket list.

Villefranche-sur-Mer

Villefranche-sur-Mer was a fictional representation of St. Tropez. Emily Cooper is seen leaving for a romantic weekend with Matheiu to St. Tropez, but the plot backfires and she ends up spending the weekend with her girlfriends. This charming harbour town showcases the magnificence of the French Riviera's seashore towns. Historic buildings, boutiques, and boujee bars abound in the small town.

La Maison Rose

La Maison Rose, the pretty 'Pink House,' is located on the corner of Rue de l'Abreuvoir, the show's picturesque street. While out of town, Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) are spotted having dinner in Montmartre's pink cafe. Pablo Picasso is claimed to have visited the venue multiple times as he is said to be friends with the founders. The cafe has been open for over a century and just avoided demolition in 1930.

Café de Flore

Emily, who had a brief romance with Thomas in Season one, comes to Cafe de Flore, where Thomas says “You're sitting at the coolest café in all of Paris.” This historic and iconic cafe, which opened in the 1880s, has seen many artistic and philosophical minds pass through its doors.Joris-Karl Huysmans and Remy de Gourmont, two well-known French authors, were regulars at the cafe, as did Pablo Picasso. This cafe has kept its creative and 19th-century ambiance, paying homage to its famous regulars who helped make it a must-visit destination.

Pont Alexandre III

Emily's French marketing agency, Savoir, is filming a perfume commercial with their customer, Maison Lavaux, in Pont Alexandre III. Since 1975, the Pont Alexandre III has been designated as a French monument. The bridge, which was built between 1896 and 1900 and is guarded by four gilt-bronze sculptures of the Greek god Fames, leads to the Champs-Élysées area. The bridge was used in Adele's music video for "Someone Like You," as well as a James Bond film called "A View to a Kill."

Trocadéro

In episode two of season one of the Netflix series, Emily attends a party hosted by Savoir, where she meets the firm's client Antoine. The Trocadéro, which is located in Paris's 16th arrondissement, offers visitors a spectacular view of the Eiffel Tower from across the Seine. It was also the name of a palace built in 1878 that was demolished in 1937 to make room for the Palais de Chaillot.