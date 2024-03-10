Lily Gladstone Reveals How Upset She Was When Cate Blanchett Didn't Get Oscar

'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone, who's a huge fan of Cate Blanchett, recently told 'People' magazine that she was disappointed when her "ultimate actress" did not win the Academy Award for her role as Elizabeth I in Shekhar Kapur's 1998 biographical period drama, says The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have idolised Cate Blanchett since I was a teenager. When ... she was up for 'Elizabeth' at the Oscars and didn't win, I remember just being really, really upset about that," this year's Best Actress Oscar nominee said to 'People'. "She is my ultimate actress. I think she is the great talent of this generation."