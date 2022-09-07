Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome

Singer Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome. As for why the 25-year-old singer has decided to go public with his diagnosis, he notes that he doesn't want fans to think he's been "taking cocaine or something".

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 10:13 pm

"I have been diagnosed with Tourette's. I wanted to speak about it because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker explained, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lewis is learning to live with the symptoms of the condition, and the chart-topping star has even had Botox injections to help to control his tics. 

Speaking with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: "My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It is not as bad as it looks."

Lewis also addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session with his fans.

"It's a new thing. I haven't really learnt much about it. I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I'm learning new ways to cope all the time. Some days it's more painful than others, sometimes it's quite uncomfortable but I guess that's it," the award-winning star shared.

Lewis has wondered about his health over the last few years, admitting that the diagnosis now "makes so much sense".

The singer, who released his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in 2019, said: "When they told me, 'We think you've got Tourette's', I was like, 'Do you know what, that makes so much sense'. When I look back at my interviews from 2018 I can see that I'm doing it."

Prior to the diagnosis, Lewis feared that he had a "degenerative disease".

He shared: "It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I'll take Tourette's."

