Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame: Denzel Washington, Marla Gibbs, Channing Tatum Cheer Along – View Pics

Lenny Kravitz was honoured with a star of the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. The who’s who of the film fraternity came down to cheer him on. Celebs like Denzel Washington, Marla Gibbs, Channing Tatum and many others were present at the event.

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
Channing Tatum, far left, takes a picture of Zoe Kravitz, from left centre, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Sibley Scoles at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lenny Kravitz was also present with his family who were extremely jubiliated at the him getting this prestigious honour, which will remain on the face of this earth for centuries together.

The ceremony was filled with speeches and photo sessions. Some of the speeches went so emotional that people could be seen getting teary-eyed. Here are a few glimpses from the star-studded event:

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lenny Kravitz poses at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Channing Tatum, far left, takes a picture of Zoe Kravitz, from left centre, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Sibley Scoles at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lenny Kravitz poses at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Denzel Washington, right, speaks at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz, left, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Marla Gibbs, left, poses with Lenny Kravitz at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Zoe Kravitz, left, poses with her father, Lenny Kravitz, at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lenny Kravitz, at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

