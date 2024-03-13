Lenny Kravitz Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame: Denzel Washington, Marla Gibbs, Channing Tatum Cheer Along – View Pics

Lenny Kravitz was honoured with a star of the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. The who’s who of the film fraternity came down to cheer him on. Celebs like Denzel Washington, Marla Gibbs, Channing Tatum and many others were present at the event.
Lenny Kravitz was also present with his family who were extremely jubiliated at the him getting this prestigious honour, which will remain on the face of this earth for centuries together.
The ceremony was filled with speeches and photo sessions. Some of the speeches went so emotional that people could be seen getting teary-eyed. Here are a few glimpses from the star-studded event:
Lenny Kravitz poses at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Channing Tatum, far left, takes a picture of Zoe Kravitz, from left centre, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Sibley Scoles at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Denzel Washington, right, speaks at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz, left, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Marla Gibbs, left, poses with Lenny Kravitz at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Zoe Kravitz, left, poses with her father, Lenny Kravitz, at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Lenny Kravitz, at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.