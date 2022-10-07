Lekka: We All Know That Sidhu Moosewala Is The Real Kingpin Of Hip-Hop Music

Songs that are packed with deep meanings always hit us hard in our minds and make us hum. And that one song that is currently in the minds of everyone is singer Lekka's hip-hop track, ‘Kingpin’. Lekka, who is a well-known singer, recently released her latest single called ‘Kingpin’ which portrays her as a fearless leader. Strong, badass, and powerful are the adjectives that simply describe the song amazingly.

Did you know that Lekka is a big fan of Sidhu Moosewala’s music and was deeply saddened by his loss?

“We all know that Sidhu Moosewala is the real Kingpin of Hip Hop Music. His music was emotional, inspirational, cool and connected with Gen Z all over the world. I wanted to do something for him and I was very inspired by him over the way he used to sing and the choices for his songs. And getting inspired by him I made this song, ‘Kingpin’, and I am very happy with the response that I am getting from it. I will always dedicate this song to Sidhu. ‘Kingpin’ is definitely going to be that one song which will not only make you groove but will also make you hit with its words," says Lekka.

Check out the song right here:

For the unversed, the project is helmed by Sarthak Gaur, CEO of 1 Million Entertainment, and directed by Nitish Raizada. ‘Kingpin’s music is produced by Dee Coy and composed by Addy.

The song is being appreciated by audiences all over the world and it has crossed 3 million views already.