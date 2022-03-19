Leaked Video From Luv Ranjan's Film Set: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Dance Together

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen filming a song sequence in a leaked video from the sets of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. The untitled film, which will be Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration, is set to hit theatres next year.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue kurta in the video, while Shraddha Kapoor wore a yellow saree with her hair open. The dance sequence appears to be from a wedding scene in the film, which was shot in a grand location with multiple background dancers. Fans were ecstatic after seeing a glimpse of the duo’s chemistry in the viral video.

The video showcased the two actors facing each other and background dancers walking the background as they emergency on a huge balcony from a gate.

Fans have compared the video to Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', in which he starred alongside actress Deepika Padukone.

Others were ecstatic about the song's release, with many believing it was sung by singer Arijit Singh. Music composer Pritam had already been announced as the film's music composer.

A fan wrote, “With Pritam as a music director, I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in Bollywood for 5-6 years. #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor Excited for Luv Ranjan's next.”

Ranjan's untitled family-based romantic comedy will also see filmmaker Boney Kapoor make his acting debut. In the film, he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father, and actress Dimple Kapadia will play Ranbir Kapoor's mother.