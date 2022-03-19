Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Leaked Video From Luv Ranjan's Film Set: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Dance Together

A song sequence from filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has leaked online, with fan clubs sharing a video from the shoot.

Leaked Video From Luv Ranjan's Film Set: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Dance Together
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Instagram - @ranbir_kapoooor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 9:51 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen filming a song sequence in a leaked video from the sets of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. The untitled film, which will be Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration, is set to hit theatres next year.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue kurta in the video, while Shraddha Kapoor wore a yellow saree with her hair open. The dance sequence appears to be from a wedding scene in the film, which was shot in a grand location with multiple background dancers. Fans were ecstatic after seeing a glimpse of the duo’s chemistry in the viral video.

Related stories

Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor Considered Wearing Prosthetics To Finish Dad Rishi Kapoor's Last Film

Alia Bhatt Seen With Ranbir Kapoor's Family At 'Sharmaji Namkeen's Screening

Shraddha Kapoor To Commence Shoot For Next Schedule Of Luv Ranjan's Film

The video showcased the two actors facing each other and background dancers walking the background as they emergency on a huge balcony from a gate.

Fans have compared the video to Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', in which he starred alongside actress Deepika Padukone.

Others were ecstatic about the song's release, with many believing it was sung by singer Arijit Singh. Music composer Pritam had already been announced as the film's music composer.

A fan wrote, “With Pritam as a music director, I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in Bollywood for 5-6 years. #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor Excited for Luv Ranjan's next.”

Ranjan's untitled family-based romantic comedy will also see filmmaker Boney Kapoor make his acting debut. In the film, he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father, and actress Dimple Kapadia will play Ranbir Kapoor's mother.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Bollywood Luv Ranjan Leaked Video From Shoot Dance Video Background Dancers Film Shooting Dance Sequence Pritam Arijit Singh Boney Kapoor Dimple Kapadia Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years