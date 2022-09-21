Leaders Mourn Death Of Raju Srivastava, Say He Left Indelible Mark On World Of Comedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava, remembering him as an adept performer who brightened lives with laughter and positivity.

Srivastava, who made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died after more than 40 days in a Delhi hospital. He was 58. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

The prime minister tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Srivastava had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Srivastava as an adept performer who had a cheerful personality.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava...He was also very active in the field of social activities. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and his admirers," the minister said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Srivastava was an inspiration for many.

"His passing marks the end of the era of a genre of comedy, it is not possible to fill the void created by his death. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and their fans. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," Thakur tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda said Srivastava left an indelible mark on the world of comedy.

"I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava ji. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet," Nadda wrote.

Condoling his demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,"Very sad to hear the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Srivastava took the genre of comedy to new heights with his talent and hard work.

"The death of Shri Raju Shrivastava ji, who entertained everyone throughout his life with his innovative art skills, is extremely sad. Expressing my condolences to the bereaved family, I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he said in a tweet.

He made a commendable contribution for the uplift of the traditional art forms of the state through the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, Adityanath added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said Srivastava will always live in people's hearts.

Srivastava, who was the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Also an actor, his film credits include "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya", and "Main Prem Ki Deewani".