Starring Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, and Ajmal Ameer, ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT) has received a release date. As the theatrical release date draws closer, the excitement among fans for this Venkat Prabhu film is also increasing with each passing day. Adding another layer of excitement to this project, a recent report has revealed that late actor Vijayakanth will be seen in a cameo role in this film.
In a conversation with Galatta, Captain Vijayakanth’s wife – Premlatha Vijayakanth – revealed that the ‘GOAT’ will have a cameo scene featuring the late actor. She revealed that the makers of the film have used AI to cast him in a scene. She also mentioned that director Venkat Prabhu had also visited her house multiple times for the same. She said, “Venkat Prabhu visited our house 4-5 times and had several rounds of talks with my son. He also requested him to meet me, adding that Vijay wanted to meet me in person.”
Premlatha talked about how the late actor loved Vijay and his father. She continued, “Thinking from Captain's point of view and what he would have said. He always loved Vijay and his father, SA Chandrasekhar. I know how Captain loved them both. If Captain was alive, he would never say no.” She mentioned that the AI version of Vijayakanth will be seen in an important scene with Vijay.
Set to release in theatres on September 5, ‘GOAT’ will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, and Laila in pivotal roles. The music for this sci-fi film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A recent report has revealed that Vijay is completing the Russia schedule of ‘GOAT’. He will be meeting Premlatha upon his return to Chennai.