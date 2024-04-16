In a conversation with Galatta, Captain Vijayakanth’s wife – Premlatha Vijayakanth – revealed that the ‘GOAT’ will have a cameo scene featuring the late actor. She revealed that the makers of the film have used AI to cast him in a scene. She also mentioned that director Venkat Prabhu had also visited her house multiple times for the same. She said, “Venkat Prabhu visited our house 4-5 times and had several rounds of talks with my son. He also requested him to meet me, adding that Vijay wanted to meet me in person.”