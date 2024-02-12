If I have to pick the weakest link from the three stories, it has to be ‘Sanitised Samachar.’ The story would have fit beautifully in some other anthology series. But here when two stories are talking about rural India, this one sticks out like a sore thumb. This is exactly where the cohesiveness of the series fails. While it is understandable that the three stories have a similar underlying theme, this urban story just offsets the good work done by the first story and the third story. It feels like a square peg that has been put in a round hole.