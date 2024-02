"Working with the talented filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly has been an absolute delight – I've long admired his work. Initially, I was a bit sceptical when I heard the story and Kaushik told me that I won't be playing a funny character.

"Eventually, I decided to take on this challenge. I am hopeful that the viewers will appreciate and shower their love for my character."

Actress Nimisha Sajayan shared that being part of ‘Lantrani’ has been a captivating experience for her.

“The anthology brings forth the unseen facets of rural India, and my role in one of the stories allowed me to explore a character that is both challenging and compelling. I am excited for the audience to witness the unique narratives crafted by these talented filmmakers,” she said.

‘Lantrani Volume 1’ will drop on ZEE5 on February 9.