Born on December 7, 1940, in Larkana, Sindh (now in Pakistan), the late director pursued advanced direction and screenplay writing at the renowned Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Later, he continued his studies at the Institut des hautes études cinématographiques (IDHEC), Paris. Since then, he has given the Indian cinema some prominent films and is a familiar name to India's Parallel Cinema movement. Let's have a look at some of his best works.