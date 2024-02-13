And he believes that though bold content can immediately grab eyeballs, it is not the preferred choice. “It all comes down to what the show is about. I receive many offers. Sometimes, the focus is just on intimate scenes, but if they’re not necessary for the story, I prefer not to do them. It also depends on the project and who’s doing it. Nowadays, viewers are smart and can tell what a web series is all about. I don’t think bold content will last long because people want to watch something good that entertains them,” he says.