Abhinandan Jindal, known for his work in TV shows like ‘Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega’, and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, is all set to enter Bollywood with ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’. The young actor is however yet to make his OTT debut, and reveals that it will only happen when he gets a character which is two-faced.
Abhinandan Jindal says, “I would like to play a character like Munna from ‘Mirzapur’, or someone tough, who’s smart, playful, and strong inside. People enjoy watching these kinds of characters. I am interested in playing a character like that of Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Darr’, who seems nice on the outside but is actually quite mean on the inside. I want to leave behind my sweet side and explore a tougher side in my acting.”
Abhinandan Jindal, who likes intense shows like ‘Mirzapur’, prefers to watch more of the scenes rather than the entire series. Sharing his thoughts on the digital boom, he says, “I believe it’s here to stay because we now have a wealth of high-quality content available. Nowadays, people are busier and have less time to watch traditional TV, so web series have become the go-to choice. As an actor, it offers a great opportunity to explore diverse roles and stories.”
And he believes that though bold content can immediately grab eyeballs, it is not the preferred choice. “It all comes down to what the show is about. I receive many offers. Sometimes, the focus is just on intimate scenes, but if they’re not necessary for the story, I prefer not to do them. It also depends on the project and who’s doing it. Nowadays, viewers are smart and can tell what a web series is all about. I don’t think bold content will last long because people want to watch something good that entertains them,” he says.
With so many platforms and so many series in the making, the industry is flooded with new talent and competition. He says, “Everyone is a great actor, but there are very few artists. There is a difference between artists and actors. You easily come into people’s eyes with controversies. The competition is increasing, and we are coming up with great content, so it’s good. If the competition is healthy, then it’s good.”