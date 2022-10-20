Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal And Kartik Aaryan Amp Up The Glam Quotient

Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali bash and it was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry, including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal And Kartik Aaryan.

Celebs at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash
Celebs at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 3:39 pm

On Wednesday night, there were two Bollywood Diwali parties in tinsel town. One was Ramesh Taurani’s bash, which saw the attendance of several stars, and second was Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, which she hosted for her close friends and family, along with sister Nupur Sanon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Vicky Kaushal attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party first and then headed to Kriti’s party. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Varun Dhawan attended the bash with his wife Natasha Dalal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also seen were Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Nushratt Bharuccha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Related stories

Kriti Sanon Asks Fans To Be Kind This World Mental Health Day, Says ‘Stop Being Over-Kritical’

‘Bhediya’ Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Bring Back The Folklore Of Werewolves, Trailer Out In October 19

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's ‘Adipurush’ To Have A Monumental Teaser Launch; Details Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi were clicked together by the shutterbugs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap looked stunning in ethnic ensembles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha posed for the paparazzi together as they entered the venue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Host of the party, Kriti Sanon, looked lovely in a lehenga, and Nupur and her mom Geeta Sanon too were dressed at their best.

Looks like Bollywood celebs have a busy week with several other Diwali parties also lined up.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon Nupur Sanon Vicky Kaushal Ananya Panday Nushratt Bharuccha Karan Johar Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Vaani Kapoor Tahira Kashyap Soha Ali Khan Kunal Kemmu Rajkummar Rao Patralekha Geeta Sanon New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case