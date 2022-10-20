Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal And Kartik Aaryan Amp Up The Glam Quotient

On Wednesday night, there were two Bollywood Diwali parties in tinsel town. One was Ramesh Taurani’s bash, which saw the attendance of several stars, and second was Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, which she hosted for her close friends and family, along with sister Nupur Sanon.

Vicky Kaushal attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party first and then headed to Kriti’s party.

Varun Dhawan attended the bash with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Also seen were Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Nushratt Bharuccha.

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi were clicked together by the shutterbugs.

Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap looked stunning in ethnic ensembles.

Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha posed for the paparazzi together as they entered the venue.

Host of the party, Kriti Sanon, looked lovely in a lehenga, and Nupur and her mom Geeta Sanon too were dressed at their best.

Looks like Bollywood celebs have a busy week with several other Diwali parties also lined up.