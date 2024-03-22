Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat dropped some stunning sangeet pictures on Friday. The pics are filled with love, laughter and cheers. The newlyweds shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen in traditional attires and dancing their hearts out at their sangeet.
For the sangeet night, Kriti donned a heavily embellished electric blue lehenga while Pulkit was in a black sherwani. Both complemented each other with their outfits. In one pic, Kriti danced with her hands full of bangles and her bridal mehendi. In a couple of pics, they were captured in mushy moments. From the pics, it seemed that they had a gala night with their families and close ones.
Sharing the sangeet pictures, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat wrote, "The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! the Samrat's and Kharbanda's were the perfect team.''
Have a look at Pulkit and Kriti's sangeet pics here.
Recently, the newlyweds shared colourful pics from their mehendi ceremony. In a joint post, they wrote, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."
Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on March 15. in an intimate ceremony. On March 16, they shared their dreamy wedding pictures, and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." They opted for a pastel-themed wedding.
Kriti and Pulkit's love story started while they were working together for 'Pagalpanti'. After dating for five years, they decided to take the plunge. This is Pulkit's second marriage. He was earlier married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira. They separated in 2015.