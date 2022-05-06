Friday, May 06, 2022
Kim Sharma And Leander Paes To Have A Court Marriage?

Actress Kim Sharma and her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, made their relationship Insta-official quite a while back. Reports now say that the two are heading towards a wedding.

Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Instagram

Updated: 06 May 2022 6:48 pm

Actress Kim Sharma and former tennis player Leander Paes have been dating for quite some time, and reports suggest that the two might be heading toward taking the relationship to the next level.

As per a report on Pinkvilla, Sharma and Paes have been blessed by their respective parents. The report further stated that Paes’ parents and Sharma's parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing a court marriage at Sharma's Bandra residence.

This is, however, not the first time that Sharma and Paes made their parents meet each other. Last year in December, the couple flew to Kolkata to meet Paes’ parents. Later Sharma's parents too joined in. It was the couple's idea to celebrate the New Year together. Fans had started speculating then itself that the two of them might be getting engaged soon.

On the work front, Paes was recently seen featuring in the non-fiction series 'Break Point' alongside former teammate and good friend, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. The project was helmed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It has also been reported that Paes has come on board for an animated series on his life’s story. The project has been tentatively titled ‘Little Leander’. It will be presented by Green Gold Animation, the studio behind the popular show ‘Chhota Bheem’.

For the unversed, Sharma and Paes started dating in March 2021. In just another six months’ time, the duo made their relationship Insta-official. Now, as per reports, they are heading towards a court marriage.

