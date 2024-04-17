Kim Sae-ron Set To Make Acting Comeback With 'Dongchimi' Following Drunk Driving Incident

Once celebrated as a rising actress in the South Korean industry, Kim Sae-ron garnered praise for numerous performances throughout her career since her debut as a child star. However, following a drunk driving incident, the actress has been on hiatus for over two years. As per latest updates, the ‘A Girl at My Door’ actress is now poised to return to her professional activities.
As announced on April 17, Kim Sae-ron is poised to make her acting comeback after a two-year hiatus since the DUI incident. She is set to star in a play titled ‘Dongchimi,’ delving into family relations, conflicts, and the power dynamics among a pragmatic father, a sacrificial mother, and three siblings grappling with responsibilities. The aforementioned play has garnered recognition from the Korea Creative Culture and Arts Awards and the National Assembly Awards of the Year. It is scheduled to run in Seoul from May 3 to 12.
Very recently, the actress was in the news for being embroiled in a controversy alongside ‘Queen of Tears’ actor Kim Soo-hyun. She took to her Instagram stories to drop a literal cheek-to-cheek selfie with the star, which garnered significant media attention and sparked backlash from fans, who criticized her sudden behaviour and accused her of using his popularity to get her fame.
Regarding her DUI incident, in May 2022, she, along with another person in the car, was driving under the influence in Gangnam, Seoul, which resulted in a collision with several structures, including transformers, guardrails, and trees. The crash caused a breakdown of the transformer, leading to a disruption in electricity supply for about 3 hours across 57 places. Following her apprehension by the police, tests revealed a high level of alcohol in her bloodstream. Soon after, she issued a hand-written apology, feeling remorse for her irresponsible actions.
On the professional front, she will also be seen in the movie ‘Everyday We Are.’