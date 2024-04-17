Kim Sae-ron Set To Make Acting Comeback With 'Dongchimi' Following Drunk Driving Incident

Regarding her DUI incident, in May 2022, she, along with another person in the car, was driving under the influence in Gangnam, Seoul, which resulted in a collision with several structures, including transformers, guardrails, and trees. The crash caused a breakdown of the transformer, leading to a disruption in electricity supply for about 3 hours across 57 places. Following her apprehension by the police, tests revealed a high level of alcohol in her bloodstream. Soon after, she issued a hand-written apology, feeling remorse for her irresponsible actions.