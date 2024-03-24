Ever since its release ‘Queen Of Tears’ has become one of the most loved K-dramas. The show continues to trend on social media even after its release and it has become one of the most talked about shows in recent times. Recently, the actors of the show Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron turned heads on social media when they posted an affectionate post on Instagram. The post has now been deleted by the actors, but it got the rumour mills churning.
Kim Sae-ron recently posted a selfie with co-star Kim Soo-hyun. The selfie showed the actors posing with their cheeks pressed to each other as they looked affectionately in the camera. The post sparked a plethora of emotions among fans, ranging from shock, excitement, and even anger. While the actor pulled down the post after the matter started escalating, some fans were quick enough to take screenshots and post them on other social media platforms.
Amidst this uproar, Kim Sae-ron’s agency has come forward with a statement. Goldmedalist, the agency which represents the actor said, “Today, we would like to address the official stance regarding the distribution of photos of Kim Soo-hyun. The current dating rumors involving Kim Soo-hyun are groundless. The photos circulating online appear to have been taken when they belonged to the same agency in the past, and the intentions behind Kim Sae-ron's actions are entirely unclear.”
They continued, “Due to these photos, there are numerous unnecessary misunderstandings and speculations surrounding the actor. Our agency will strongly respond through legal representatives at a law firm to any malicious defamation and insulting posts that damage the actor's character and reputation. We kindly ask you to refrain from baseless rumours and speculative posts.”
Kim Soo-hyun's agency has also denied the rumours. They said, "We are informing you that Kim Soo-hyun’s dating rumors are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."
These statements by the agencies have put an end to the rumours.