Ever since its release ‘Queen Of Tears’ has become one of the most loved K-dramas. The show continues to trend on social media even after its release and it has become one of the most talked about shows in recent times. Recently, the actors of the show Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron turned heads on social media when they posted an affectionate post on Instagram. The post has now been deleted by the actors, but it got the rumour mills churning.