Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Shoot Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding For 6th Season Of 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Kim Kardashian, Anant Amban, Radhika Merchant
Kim Kardashian to shoot Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
info_icon

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, that is set to place today, July 12, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night with their entourage. The Kardashian sisters were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina airport. They turned heads with their airport looks. Kim was in a halter-neck dress while Khloe was in a white cropped top and jeans. Both wore stylish pairs of sunglasses to compete their looks.

Kim greeted the paps stationed outside the airport as she waved at them. Soon they checked in at Mumbai's Taj where they received a grand welcome in traditional Indian style. They were greeted with rose petals, the staff even performed an aarti and also put tika on their foreheads. They were also given huge bouquets and shawls. Kim shared glimpses of her stay on her Instagram handles.

As per a report in India Today, sources informed that Kim and Khloe will shoot Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding for their Hulu reality show, 'The Kardashians'. They are said to have brought their entire team, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers, who will capture everything from their arrival, shooting the Ambani wedding to their departure. 'The Kardashians' is in its fifth season and the show will reportedly feature the highlights of the wedding in Season 6 of the famous show.

The Ambani wedding is a three-day affair, starting from July 12 with 'Shubh Vivaah' followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14, followed by another reception on July 15.

Several global celebs, business moguls and dignitaries have already arrived for the wedding. Former UK PM Tony Blair and wife Cherie Blair, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Samsung CEO Han Jong Hee, Jay Y Lee, the Executive Chairman of Samsung electronics, and rapper Rema have already touched down in the city to be part of the grand wedding.

