Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Shoot Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding For 6th Season Of 'The Kardashians'

As per a report in India Today, sources informed that Kim and Khloe will shoot Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding for their Hulu reality show, 'The Kardashians'. They are said to have brought their entire team, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers, who will capture everything from their arrival, shooting the Ambani wedding to their departure. 'The Kardashians' is in its fifth season and the show will reportedly feature the highlights of the wedding in Season 6 of the famous show.