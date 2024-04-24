Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Confirms Some Rumours About Her: Sleeping With Eyes Open, Blow Drying Jewellery

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that some rumours about her doing the rounds on the Internet are true.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 43-year-old shared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' that it is true that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open.

Kim said that she knows the fact because her "sisters have taken videos and pictures" of it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She also said that it is "very true" that she blow-dries her jewellery before she puts it on to warm it up.

"I hate being freezing," she said.

"When you put on cold jewelry or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm."

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if it was true that she has "someone take the Starbucks sleeve off (her) coffee because (she hates) the sound of cardboard," Kim answered: "Yes, that's true, and I hate the feeling."

She added: "I just can't see it being done, or I can't hear it and I can't feel it. The cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

