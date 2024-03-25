Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr Call It Quits After Just 6 Months Of Dating?

This will come as a shocker for all of you. Kim Kardashian’s love life has always been the hot topic of discussion among fans all over the world. Ever since she and Odell Beckham Jr’s reports of having an affair started coming out in the open, people across the globe have been super happy for the reality TV star and the sports personnel. While the two have tried to keep their love affair very private and not given out a lot of PDAs, they have been the talk of the town. However, strong reports are coming in now that the two have secretly parted ways and decided to go their own way.
There haven’t been any confirmed reports of their dating and therefore a confirmation on their split is also unlikely. However, the news has surely taken all fans of the couple by shock. It wasn’t expected at all, as they had started going around just around 6 months back.
As per a source quote on MailOnline, “They’re not seeing each other anymore right now.”
There were reports that Odell Beckham Jr was trying to move to Kansas City Chiefs so that he could be near to Kim Kardashian, who is settled in Los Angeles. While there had been no reports of them wanting to tie the knot soon, but they definitely wanted to be around each other more, and being in the same city or nearby cities would have helped them achieve that. If the news of their split is indeed true, then there might not be a change of cities for Odell Beckham Jr.
On the personal front, Kim Kardashian, who is 43, has 4 kids with her ex-husband Kanye West. North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, are the kids that the two share together. On the other hand, Odell Beckham Jr and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood have a son together, Zydn, who is just 2. Reports suggested that the two started coming close to each other over their love for their kids.
Let’s wait and watch if the two decide to open up about their split or not.