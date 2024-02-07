Post winning three awards for rap music at the Grammys 2024, rapper Killer Mike whose real name is Michael Render was escorted in handcuffs by police, the same night. In a video that went viral on social media showed police taking away Mike, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where the award ceremony was held. It was at approximately 4:22 PM PT he was pictured led away in handcuffs by LAPD. He was arrested after an alleged "physical altercation".
Now, Killer has broken silence on his arrest in a statement. He said, "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”
As per The Guardian, a member of the rapper’s team said, “We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanour after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an overzealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offence and he will be exonerated.”
On his big win, Render said, “We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment.”
The 48-year-old rapper won Grammy awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track ‘Scientists and Engineers’ and Best Rap Album for ‘Michael,’ his studio album. He beat Travis Scott, Nas, Drake and 21 Savage to win best rap album.