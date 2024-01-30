Renowned South Korean actress Moon Ji-in is gearing up for a new chapter in her life as she is all set to tie the knot with comedian and actor Kim Ki-ri. The official announcement of the couple’s wedding came to light on January 29 through a joint statement from Ki-ri's agency Media Lab Siso and Ji-in's agency Sim Story.
‘Kill Heel’ Actress Moon Ji-in To Tie The Knot With Comedian Kim Ki-ri In May
Celebrity couple Moon Ji-in and Kim Ki-ri will be tying the knot in a private ceremony this May.
Whilst the exact date of their wedding ceremony has not been revealed, all that is known is that they will be tying the knot in a private ceremony in May in Seoul in the presence of only family and friends.
The comedian shared, “I am extremely happy to have met someone with whom I can look together in the same direction with the same mindsets.” The actress, who is equally as thrilled, remarked, “[Kim Ki-ri] is a person who thinks of me sincerely. We will become a couple who tries to maintain the same mindset and attitude toward each other.”
The two have been gracing television screens for many years now, so their huge fan bases are elated hearing this news.
Talking about their professional careers, Kim Ki-ri, who is also known as Kim Ki-lee, who was active as a comedian on KBS's 'Gag Concert,’ has shifted his focus to further enhancing his acting career. He has starred in various projects including ‘Bravo My Life,’ ‘Liver or Die,’ ‘Home for Summer,’ and ‘Hello, Me!’ among others, whilst also bringing in laughter to audiences. On the other hand, Moon Ji-in, who is a familiar name in South Korean homes, has taken on roles in various dramas, including ‘The Doctors,’ ‘18 Again,’ ‘Dr. Romantic,’ ‘Kill Heel.’
With their upcoming wedding on the horizon, fans are pouring in congratulatory wishes for the celebrity couple and are eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in the lives of Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in.