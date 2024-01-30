‘Kill Heel’ Actress Moon Ji-in To Tie The Knot With Comedian Kim Ki-ri In May

Talking about their professional careers, Kim Ki-ri, who is also known as Kim Ki-lee, who was active as a comedian on KBS's 'Gag Concert,’ has shifted his focus to further enhancing his acting career. He has starred in various projects including ‘Bravo My Life,’ ‘Liver or Die,’ ‘Home for Summer,’ and ‘Hello, Me!’ among others, whilst also bringing in laughter to audiences. On the other hand, Moon Ji-in, who is a familiar name in South Korean homes, has taken on roles in various dramas, including ‘The Doctors,’ ‘18 Again,’ ‘Dr. Romantic,’ ‘Kill Heel.’