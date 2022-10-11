Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Pose Together At A Party; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Clicked

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, among others were seen attending a birthday bash in the city.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:03 pm

Renowned film producer Ashvini Yardi threw a grand birthday in Mumbai on Monday and it saw the who’s who of tinsel town attending it. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entered the venue together and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The two have been rumoured to be dating and it was a delight for their fans to see them together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also clicked were Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who does not attend too many parties. Both of them posed for the photographers present at the venue. Joining them were Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the glory of one of the biggest films this year with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, walked in style. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Other celebs who were clicked too included Sonakshi Sinha, Ekta Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Raveena Tandon.

For the unversed, Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi, known for producing films like ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, ‘Fugly’ and ‘Singh Is Bliing’, founded Grazing Goat Pictures with Akshay Kumar in 2011.

