Kiara Advani Calms Down Sidharth Malhotra As Photographers Click Them Post Their Return From Dubai

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, were recently in Dubai to celebrate the actress’ 30th birthday on July 31. The ‘Shershaah duo’ made their way back to tinsel town on Monday night and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Both of them donned casual attires. While Sid wore a white t-shirt and black track pants, Kiara was spotted in a sweatshirt with pants and a sling bag. While they posed for the paparazzi normally as they walked out of the airport, however, they did not stop clicking them.

Annoyed by their behaviour, the actor almost lost his cool and told them to behave themselves. Seeing him, Kiara tried to calm him down. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, several fans clubs had shared pictures with Sidharth and Kiara, separately though, in Dubai. Also seen was Kiara's brother Mishaal, who was also clicked in one of the images.

Work wise, Sidharth and Kiara worked together in ‘Shershaah’, which was a blockbuster success. The actor had played the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the 1999 Kargil War, while Kiara was seen as his love interest Dimple Cheema.

Going forward, Kiara has an interesting lineup of films ahead post her last release ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. She will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, apart from an S Shankar film with Ram Charan. Sidharth, on the other hand, will star in ‘Mission Majnu’ with Rashmika Mandana, apart from featuring in ‘Thank God’ and ‘Yodha’.