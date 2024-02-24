There was a prevailing notion that an actress’ career might suffer if she chose to get married. However, good for us, the society is changing, along with their perceptions. And in a recent interview, actress Kiara Advani shed light upon this change, while also talking about how many speculations arose when she made the decision to marry fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023.
Talking to ABP, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress said, “When I was getting married, before we publicly announced it, there was a lot of chatter about, ‘Oh my god! Why is she getting married now’, ‘She is just reaching that phase’ and all of that. But kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved. We keep saying to the directors, producers or actors. But, kudos to the audience because they see you as a character. They don’t see you as somebody who is coming from a particular family. Whether I am married, whether I am a mother, whether I am somebody’s daughter, whatever, that’s immaterial in that moment.”
In fact, she herself revealed that she took up two of her career’s biggest films post-marriage – one has been confirmed as ‘Don 3’ alongside Ranveer Singh, with the other one rumoured to be ‘War 2,’ opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. “I think I can say that post-marriage, I have signed two of my biggest films. I think that’s changing now, Of course, all our top actresses today are married. That speaks volumes in itself. That’s a positive change,” the 31-year-old actress said.
Talking about a moment when she realized the ‘Hasee toh Phasee’ actor was the man she had been hoping for, Kiara shared, “It was very organic. It just happened. I think the person I am, I believe, I am good at balancing my personal and professional life. I am very all hearts. If I want to do something then I will go for it and then we’ll see. I will manage everything else.”
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February of last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.