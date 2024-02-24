Talking to ABP, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress said, “When I was getting married, before we publicly announced it, there was a lot of chatter about, ‘Oh my god! Why is she getting married now’, ‘She is just reaching that phase’ and all of that. But kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved. We keep saying to the directors, producers or actors. But, kudos to the audience because they see you as a character. They don’t see you as somebody who is coming from a particular family. Whether I am married, whether I am a mother, whether I am somebody’s daughter, whatever, that’s immaterial in that moment.”