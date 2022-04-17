Kannada star Yash's film 'KGF 2' has reportedly collected Rs 300 crore at the box office within three days of its release. On Saturday (April 16), the movie collected gross total of Rs 97 crore across Indian theatres.

According to report in Pinkvilla, the film, on Thursday (April 14) and Friday collected Rs 128 crore and Rs 106.50 crores respectively. The total collection currently stands at Rs 332 crore. The box office collection of Sunday is yet to be added to this figure.

The three-day collection is the biggest in India after 'Baahubali' (Rs 357.90 crore) and 'RRR' (Rs 342.40 cr).

The movie, directed by Prashant Neel, is expected to collect Rs 440- Rs 445 crore at the end of four days of its release. While the film is said to be performing well across the country, there were small drops in the collection on April 16 in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sector.

On the home turf of Karnataka, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has collected Rs 62 crores, whereas in AP/TS sector, it stands at a collection of Rs 62 crore and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has Rs 22 crore and Rs 20 crore collection respectively. In the North Indian sectors, the film has collected Rs 166 crores.

'KGF: Chapter 2' also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.