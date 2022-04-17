Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore At Box Office Within Three Days, Reports

The second installment of the 'KGF' franchise released worldwide on April 14 in theatres.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore At Box Office Within Three Days, Reports
Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' is doing well at theatres across India. Instagram/nameisyash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 2:48 pm

Kannada star Yash's film 'KGF 2' has reportedly collected Rs 300 crore at the box office within three days of its release. On Saturday (April 16), the movie collected gross total of Rs 97 crore across Indian theatres. 

According to report in Pinkvilla, the film, on Thursday (April 14) and Friday collected Rs 128 crore and Rs 106.50 crores respectively. The total collection currently stands at Rs 332 crore. The box office collection of Sunday is yet to be added to this figure. 

The three-day collection is the biggest in India after 'Baahubali' (Rs 357.90 crore) and 'RRR' (Rs 342.40 cr).

Related stories

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

‘KGF’ Actor Yash Answers Salman Khan’s Query On Why Hindi Films Don't Do Well In South

The movie, directed by Prashant Neel, is expected to collect Rs 440- Rs 445 crore at the end of four days of its release. While the film is said to be performing well across the country, there were small drops in the collection on April 16 in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sector. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

On the home turf of Karnataka, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has collected Rs 62 crores, whereas in AP/TS sector, it stands at a collection of Rs 62 crore and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has Rs 22 crore and Rs 20 crore collection respectively. In the North Indian sectors, the film has collected Rs 166 crores.

'KGF: Chapter 2' also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yash KGF: Chapter 2 KGF Box Office KGF 2 Raveena Tandon Sanjay Dutt RRR Baahubali Pan India Pan India Film Yash (actor) New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

All You Need To Know About Ankiti Bose, Suspended CEO of Zilingo

All You Need To Know About Ankiti Bose, Suspended CEO of Zilingo