Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Kerala's First International Music Festival At Kovalam From November 9

Kerala's first international Indie music festival will be held from November 9 to 13 at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

IIMF, Kerala 2022
IIMF, Kerala 2022 Lazie Indie Magazine

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 12:40 pm

Kerala's first international Indie music festival will be held from November 9 to 13 at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village located at the famed Kovalam beach here. 

In all, 14 leading bands from India will perform at the music festival and includes seven leading bands and singers from outside the country.

Among the leading lights who will perform include bands and singers like rock music legend Eric Clapton's nephew Wil Johns from UK, popular American hard rock singer Sami Chohfi, another British band Rane, Lyia Meta from Malaysia, Anslom from Papua New Guinea, Rudra from Singapore and Roc Flowers from Italy.

The International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) is organised in association with Lazie Indie Magazine, an international publication on Indie music.

Indie music is music in which music bands compose their own songs, record music and perform with well-equipped instruments, sound and light systems.

IIMF is the country's first and foremost festival in this field.

Among the participating Indian bands are Mumbai's Sherise, RCliff, When Chai Met Toast, Harish Sivaramakrishnan's Agam, Skreen 6, Sithara Krishnakumar's Project Malabaricus, Oorali, Job Kurian, Chaos, Lazie J, Chandana Rajesh, Thamarassey Churam, Inner Sanctum and Devan Ekambaram.

T.U. Sreeprasad, of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village said this culture, which is popular all over the world, is in its infancy in the country and IIMF is designed to nurture it and impart international standards which can be very beneficial for tourism development, cultural diversification and entertainment industry.

