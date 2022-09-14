Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Share Screen For The First Time In An Advertisement, Check Out Pics

If you also love Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif like most of us, there’s certainly much to rejoice. The much-loved off-screen couple is all set to share the screen for the first time! Well, do not be too excited because it's not for a film, but for a TV commercial. Well, no matter what, their fans cannot wait to see the husband and wife collaborating for the first time.

The pictures from their ad shoot have now gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the couple is seen dressed in comfortable vacation clothes. Check them out:

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got hitched in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Before that, they never made their relationship public.

Recently on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I didn't even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" She also termed her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', and added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Work wise, Katrina is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Phone Bhoot’ with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’ and Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial ‘The Great Indian Family’ to look forward to, apart from Shashank Khaitan's ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.