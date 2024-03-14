Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Feeling 'Intimidated' By Beauty Standards, Says There's Unrealistic Pressure

Most of the women are conscious about how they look, and actresses are no different. If anything, they experience more pressure of conforming to certain beauty standards, and looking a particular way. During a conversation with Hello! India, actress Katrina Kaif has shed light on the same. She revealed how she has faced unrealistic and constant beauty standards ever since she set foot in the industry in 2003. She discussed her occasional concerns about her appearance and how her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal supports her during such moments.
The ‘Tiger 3’ star stated, “I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating.” She added, “There will be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see, which is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something.”
She then went on to say what Vicky Kaushal would tell her. “My husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says ‘It’s Kay to Be You’ (Her makeup brand Kay Beauty’s tagline)?”
The 40-year-old actress further added, “We all struggle with self-image and confidence issues. I think both society and social media puts a huge amount of unrealistic pressure on women to conform and to look a certain way. It’s subtle, but I think that does seep into your consciousness. It’s not that I’m sitting on a pedestal reminding others to love themselves for who they are. It’s also a reminder for myself, to celebrate myself, right? To celebrate what is unique about us, because that’s what makes us, us.”
In 2019, the actor-turned-entrepreneur decided to transform her passion for makeup into a business. Her label, Kay Beauty, offers products suitable for all ages and skin types, and has become one of the most beloved beauty brands online. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kaif was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas.’