Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Feeling 'Intimidated' By Beauty Standards, Says There's Unrealistic Pressure

Most of the women are conscious about how they look, and actresses are no different. If anything, they experience more pressure of conforming to certain beauty standards, and looking a particular way. During a conversation with Hello! India, actress Katrina Kaif has shed light on the same. She revealed how she has faced unrealistic and constant beauty standards ever since she set foot in the industry in 2003. She discussed her occasional concerns about her appearance and how her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal supports her during such moments.