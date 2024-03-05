Actress Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Homi Adajania's murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak'. On Tuesday, the trailer was unveiled. Karisma attended the trailer launch of the upcoming film along with the other cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tisca Chopra among others. At the trailer launch event of 'Murder Mubarak', Karisma spoke about being choosy with her choice of films.
Karisma said that she do selective work out of choice and added, ''I like to be comfortable. I am lucky and thankful to be in a position where I can say yes or no. Hopefully, I will do more work, but it depends on what I feel. I want to do interesting roles, literally something which will make me leave home. I have been lucky to have played very unusual characters over the years, so I really need to be motivated and excited to go to a set.”
Speaking about 'Murder Mubarak', Lolo said, “Homi is an old dear friend. We went to school together. He is a quirky maker. When I heard the script, my first reaction was that I have to be part of this unusual film.”
While talking about OTT and the traditional cinema, she said, “In OTT, things are more realistic, much more prepared. There is a lot more time given, there are more readings. For me, the interesting thing with Murder Mubarak was this character is a dream girl from suspense films, but she is very quirky. You will see a different me.”
'Murder Mubarak' is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Suhail Nayyar are also part of the whodunit. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 15.