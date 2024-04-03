Kareena Kapoor's 'Crew' Got You Hooked? Stream These 6 Comedy Dramas, From ‘Laapataa Ladies’ To ‘Kathal’

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have left the audience in splits with their uproarious performances in ‘Crew’, a heist comedy film. While the trio charmed the audience with their comedic antics, it's clear that laughter and comedy is a genre which never fails to entertain cinegoers. But if you cannot get enough of the humour in ‘Crew’, here’s a list of other comedy dramas to keep the laughs rolling. From ‘ Morning Show’ to ‘Laapataa Ladies’, these gems are bound to tickle your funny bone. So, grab your popcorn and sit down for a side-splitting ride through these hilarious comedies: