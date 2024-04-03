Kareena Kapoor's 'Crew' Got You Hooked? Stream These 6 Comedy Dramas, From ‘Laapataa Ladies’ To ‘Kathal’

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have left the audience in splits with their uproarious performances in ‘Crew’, a heist comedy film. While the trio charmed the audience with their comedic antics, it's clear that laughter and comedy is a genre which never fails to entertain cinegoers. But if you cannot get enough of the humour in ‘Crew’, here’s a list of other comedy dramas to keep the laughs rolling. From ‘ Morning Show’ to ‘Laapataa Ladies’, these gems are bound to tickle your funny bone. So, grab your popcorn and sit down for a side-splitting ride through these hilarious comedies:
‘Laapataa Ladies’
Laapataa Ladies, soon to stream on Netflix, is a comedy drama that unfolds as a newlywed husband mistakenly loses his traditionally-veiled wife on a crowded train. He only realises it when he brings home another veiled bride by accident. Chaos ensues as both sides remain unaware of the mix-up. The film stars an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.
‘The Morning Show’
This comedy drama on Watcho is a light-hearted web series that features a talented cast including Ali Asgar and Siddharth Sagar. It focuses on the daily chaos and the characters at a gym, with the CCTV camera playing a part in the story. From a struggling actor gym owner to a couple trying to maintain their class, the show has several hilarious and entertaining moments. It has 9 episodes, each lasting 20 minutes.
‘Hostel Daze Season 4’
This must-watch comedy drama on Prime Video is directed by Abhinav Anand and features a cast including Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, and Ahsaas Channa. The season 4 of the show follows a gang navigating their final year in the hostel, while dealing with relationships, career struggles, and the farewell to carefree college days.
‘Kathal’
Kathal on Netflix, starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, and Vijay Raaz, is a captivating tale that follows Mahima and her team's pursuit of kidnappers in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is a blend of comedy and suspense, as they all race against time to rescue Amiya from human traffickers.
‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’
The comedy drama on Zee5 can't be missed as it promises endless chuckles with its quirky storyline. Featuring an ensemble cast with Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia, it showcases the chaos that ensues after a mistaken identity, which leads the Parekh family into a wild adventure. Directed by Aatish Kapadia, this film is the ultimate mood-lifter.
‘United Kacche’
Streaming on Zee5, the comedy drama revolves around Tejinder Gill, aka Tango, as he ventures from Punjab to London to fulfil his late father's dream. But he ends up living as an illegal immigrant. Starring Sunil Grover, Manu Rishi, Sapna Pabbi, Satish Shah, and more, it shows the struggles and dynamic relationships in a foreign land.