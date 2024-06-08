Kareena Kapoor Poses With 'Soul Sister' Malaika Arora During Girls' Night With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

It is known to all that Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with sisters Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. On Friday, Kareena gave a peek inside a house party that she hosted at her and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai apartment. Joining her were Malaika and Amrita along with Kareena’s sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. While Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in white pyjama sets, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita adorned black and grey outfits, going by the photos that Kareena posted.
In the pictures, Kareena and Malaika showed off their white looks as they posed together while Amrita gave Karisma a big kiss on the cheek for the photo. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Eternity and beyond... twinning forever... soul sisters." Malaika and Karisma dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section of Kareena's post. Amrita Arora wrote, "(red heart emojis) Us."
Seeing the picture, a fan wrote, "My favourites in one frame — Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora." Actor Neha Dhupia also commented, "Pic 2 takes twinning to another level!" Not to miss, Malaika has been grabbing the headlines lately for her alleged breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kareena and Karisma were part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise celebration in Italy and France recently. They joined other guests on the cruise, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among many others.
Workwise, Kareena was last seen in ‘Crew’ along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film emerged to be a critical and commercial success. Next up, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, which is headlined by Ajay Devgn.