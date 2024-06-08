Kareena Kapoor Poses With 'Soul Sister' Malaika Arora During Girls' Night With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

It is known to all that Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with sisters Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. On Friday, Kareena gave a peek inside a house party that she hosted at her and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai apartment. Joining her were Malaika and Amrita along with Kareena’s sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. While Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in white pyjama sets, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita adorned black and grey outfits, going by the photos that Kareena posted.