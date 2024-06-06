Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'

Kareena Kapoor was the chief guest for a store launch event at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. She looked stunning in the outfit that she donned for the event. The 'Crew' actress was in a blush pink tulle saree by Manish Malhotra. It was heavily embellished with delicate mokhte pearls in a Kashmiri leaf pattern. The blouse of the saree was adorned with pearls. She tied her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup subtle. For the accessories, Kareena wore a pair of statement earrings, a neckpiece and bangles.