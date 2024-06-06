Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most prolific stars of the industry. She wows everyone with her unbeatable charm and hotness. The diva recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi where she grooved to her song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' from the film 'Jab We Met'. Fans went gaga to see Kareena dancing at the event.
Kareena Kapoor was the chief guest for a store launch event at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. She looked stunning in the outfit that she donned for the event. The 'Crew' actress was in a blush pink tulle saree by Manish Malhotra. It was heavily embellished with delicate mokhte pearls in a Kashmiri leaf pattern. The blouse of the saree was adorned with pearls. She tied her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup subtle. For the accessories, Kareena wore a pair of statement earrings, a neckpiece and bangles.
The pics and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. The main highlight of the event was Kareena's dance on 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' that stole all the limelight. She set the dance floor on fire with her dance moves. Everyone present at the event cheered for Bebo.
Have a look at the viral video here.
Here are some pics of Kareena from the event.
Recently, Kareena turned heads at a Bulgari event. She donned a sparkling champagne gown with a plunging neckline and a custom sleeve line. To complete her sensuous look, the 43-year-old actress wore a pair of diamond earrings, double-stacked rings, and statement bracelets.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 'Crew' with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film did well at the box office. It is currently streaming on Netflix. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.