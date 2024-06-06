Art & Entertainment

Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'

Kareena Kapoor recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi where she grooved to her song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' from the film 'Jab We Met'.

Instagram @popbollywoodins
Kareena Kapoor dances on 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' Photo: Instagram @popbollywoodins
info_icon

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most prolific stars of the industry. She wows everyone with her unbeatable charm and hotness. The diva recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi where she grooved to her song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' from the film 'Jab We Met'. Fans went gaga to see Kareena dancing at the event.

Kareena Kapoor was the chief guest for a store launch event at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. She looked stunning in the outfit that she donned for the event. The 'Crew' actress was in a blush pink tulle saree by Manish Malhotra. It was heavily embellished with delicate mokhte pearls in a Kashmiri leaf pattern. The blouse of the saree was adorned with pearls. She tied her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup subtle. For the accessories, Kareena wore a pair of statement earrings, a neckpiece and bangles.

The pics and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. The main highlight of the event was Kareena's dance on 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' that stole all the limelight. She set the dance floor on fire with her dance moves. Everyone present at the event cheered for Bebo.

Have a look at the viral video here.

Here are some pics of Kareena from the event.

Recently, Kareena turned heads at a Bulgari event. She donned a sparkling champagne gown with a plunging neckline and a custom sleeve line. To complete her sensuous look, the 43-year-old actress wore a pair of diamond earrings, double-stacked rings, and statement bracelets.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 'Crew' with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film did well at the box office. It is currently streaming on Netflix. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  2. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  3. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
  4. Prisoner Stabbed Inside Tihar Jail In Gang Fight
  5. 9 Persons Injured In Cylinder Blast In Mumbai
Entertainment News
  1. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
  4. Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'
  5. Neha Sharma-Mona Singh Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking Women Celebrities From Distasteful Angles
Sports News
  1. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: India Warm-Up For PAK Clash With A Win - In Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'Big Open Cracks' Cause For Concern
  4. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win
  5. World Junior Chess Championship: Ashwath Stuns Top Seed Abhimanyu Mishra
World News
  1. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  2. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  3. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win