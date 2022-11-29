Radhika Madan To Amyra Dastur – 5 Actresses Who Aced The Trench Coat Look

We all know that our Bollywood celebrities are always ahead in the fashion game. They always stand out in the most fashionable outfits, regardless of the occasion. Many celebrities have experimented with newer silhouettes and styles over the years after spotting international trends to look their best. The trench coat, which has been favoured by celebrities for as long as we can remember, is one of them.

Here are 5 of our most loved trench coat styles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena surely brought her trendy casual style to the table while picking out a trench coat. She took things a notch higher as she chose a jet-black trench with knot details on the back of the coat. As this gives off a sheer winter snow vibe.

Amyra Dastur Instagram

Amyra Dastur's idea of styling a black trench coat is by layering it in with a white slit one-piece dress look which is sure to grab eyeballs. She definitely has the cosy comfy look going on, as her style gives off nothing but a girly yet trend-touched look. If you're looking for inspiration, this is surely a way to rock your trench in style!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

One of the biggest fans of trench coats is Sonam Kapoor who has managed to slay it in almost every colour and style. However, these modern classic looks stand to be our favourite! With the multi-coloured print layered with one piece and the dark blue trench coat, what better way to pair it? You can always count on her to layer it well and we are always a fan of that!

Radhika Madan Instagram

Radhika Madan is next on our list and she took things to the next level as she styled her look with a matching bright orange outfit which is paired with a similar colour trench coat. This look gave us major vintage vibes while also pushing the style boundaries to the next level.

Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Rocking the rapped-up trench coat look we have the beautiful Mrunal Thakur. As she is seen wearing a causal yet elegant black trench coat buttoned up with cute belt detailing. As she pairs it with high-length black boots and completes her look with her dazzling smile.

Who do you think slayed the winter trench coat look the best?