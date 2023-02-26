Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look Test For '3 Idiots' Revealed After A Decade

Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look Test For '3 Idiots' Revealed After A Decade

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's look test pictures from the film '3 Idiots', which was released in 2009, has been unveiled.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 1:40 pm

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's look test pictures from the film '3 Idiots', which was released in 2009, has been unveiled.

Kareena played a medical student named Pia Sahastrabudhi in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. The film also stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It's been 14 years since the film was released and Vidhu Vinod Chopra films released a slew of photos on their Instagram page.

The pictures were captioned: "@kareenakapoorkhanas look test for Pia in 3 Idiots #behindthescenes #kareenakapoor #3idiots #looktest #vidhuvinodchopra #vvc," they wrote with the post.
 

In the first image, Kareena is seen dressed in a green kurta and with her hair tied in a ponytail and a nosepin. The second picture has her dressed in a purple saree with some jewellery and a red blouse and thin spectacles.

The third photo shows Kareena as a college student. The last one is the iconic look of Kareena as Pia, in an orange top, wearing a red helmet.

'3 Idiots' is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other set ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Kareena will be seen next in 'The Birmingham Murders', 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and 'The Crew'.

Related stories

Kareena Kapoor Posts Heartwarming Wish For Son Jeh On His Second Birthday: Doesn’t Want To Leave My Lap

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Has No Time For Hollywood: 'I Am Too Rooted Here'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Dad Randhir Kapoor, Son Jeh Pouting At Each Other

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Films '3 Idiots' Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Chetan Bhagat The Devotion Of Suspect X The Crew
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured