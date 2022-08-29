Kareena Kapoor Khan Kicks Off Monday Blues As She Enjoys Badminton With Saif Ali Khan At The Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur flew out of Mumbai over the last weekend. The family is currently at the Pataudi Palace, which is owned by the Pataudi family.

Kareena, on Monday morning, shared a picture of her location. She later also posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the palace. Adding AP Dhillon's viral track ‘Summer High’, she captioned the post, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?"

See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

In the comments section, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora replied, "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor." Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan commented: "I don't know about Amrita Arora but I am."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who was born in February last year.

On the work front, Saif has a lot of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will also feature in ‘Vikram Vedha’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Kareena, on the other hand, was last seen in Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She will also be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.