Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra Recalls Working Continuously For Six Months, Says He Didn't Realize He Was Getting Famous

Karan Kundrra recalled how he worked nonstop for six months before he could take a break. He added that he was unaware of his growing fandom.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Instagram
Karan Kundrra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actor Karan Kundrra became a household name when he starred in ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ at the start of his career. Since then, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in television with his performance in hit serials like ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to name a few. In a recent interview, he talked about the struggles he has gone through in his career and also how he would work non-stop.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Karan Kundrra recalled how he worked non-stop for six months before he could take a break. He recalled working from nine in the morning to nine in the night. He also mentioned that on some days he would start work at 7 in the morning. He recalled spending a lot of his time on the sets and how he was unaware of his growing fandom.

Advertisement

The actor said, “We didn’t even realize we were famous because the world of television starts on the sets and ends on the sets. I think my first holiday was after 180 days because it was continuous. Those were the days when there would be no issues because there was no union and all.”

He continued, “But there was no dearth of money. The kind of money I have seen in television those days, that’s next level. But those were good times.” He talked about how Ekta Kapoor provided him with a guest house when he arrived in Mumbai. He mentioned that he would still sleep on the sets because of how hectic the shoots would get.

Advertisement

Not just television serials, Karan Kundrra has also hosted shows like ‘MTV Roadies’ and ‘MTV Love School.’ The actor is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement