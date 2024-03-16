Popular television actor Karan Kundrra became a household name when he starred in ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ at the start of his career. Since then, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in television with his performance in hit serials like ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to name a few. In a recent interview, he talked about the struggles he has gone through in his career and also how he would work non-stop.
In a conversation with Mashable India, Karan Kundrra recalled how he worked non-stop for six months before he could take a break. He recalled working from nine in the morning to nine in the night. He also mentioned that on some days he would start work at 7 in the morning. He recalled spending a lot of his time on the sets and how he was unaware of his growing fandom.
The actor said, “We didn’t even realize we were famous because the world of television starts on the sets and ends on the sets. I think my first holiday was after 180 days because it was continuous. Those were the days when there would be no issues because there was no union and all.”
He continued, “But there was no dearth of money. The kind of money I have seen in television those days, that’s next level. But those were good times.” He talked about how Ekta Kapoor provided him with a guest house when he arrived in Mumbai. He mentioned that he would still sleep on the sets because of how hectic the shoots would get.
Not just television serials, Karan Kundrra has also hosted shows like ‘MTV Roadies’ and ‘MTV Love School.’ The actor is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash.