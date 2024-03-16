Popular television actor Karan Kundrra became a household name when he starred in ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ at the start of his career. Since then, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in television with his performance in hit serials like ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to name a few. In a recent interview, he talked about the struggles he has gone through in his career and also how he would work non-stop.