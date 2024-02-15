As mentioned before, Rashami Desai wasn’t happy with this ad. She had written after seeing the ad, “After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic).” When Rashami Desai was asked later in an interview, she very clearly said that she had nothing against Ranveer Singh.