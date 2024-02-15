This week started with Ranveer Singh taking over the internet by dropping his latest ad on his new sexual wellness brand. The ad took everyone by surprise as it featured popular porn star Johnny Sins as Ranveer Singh’s younger brother. Also, the entire ad was a hysterical take on the saas-bahu serials on TV. While people have loved the ad a lot, it has also left a few television personalities upset as they felt that it was mocking their industry. Rashami Desai was one such actress who took a strong stand against the ad. But now, Karan Kundrra, who is massively popular on TV as well as films, has opened up about how he was completely blown away by the ad and he loved it so much.
Taking to Instagram, Karan Kundrra shared the ad on his stories and wrote, “The Krazzy Kollab we didn’t know we needed!! The Baap of all Ads Well Done baba!! @ranveersingh @bold.care What’s important is to talk about men’s sexual health, and having used our TV serials ka template to cut through all the noise, I’m all for it!! (sic).”
Indeed, it is the baap of all ads. What a hilarious and sarcastic take on the saas-bahu serials of today’s television.
As mentioned before, Rashami Desai wasn’t happy with this ad. She had written after seeing the ad, “After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic).” When Rashami Desai was asked later in an interview, she very clearly said that she had nothing against Ranveer Singh.
Who do you think is right? Is Rashami Desai justified in getting angry? Or are you happy just like Karan Kundrra after seeing the ad? Share your thoughts with us.