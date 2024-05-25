As one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers, Karan Johar has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his distinctive stories, larger-than-life productions, and his flair for capturing the complexities of human relationships. As the director celebrates his birthday, it's the perfect time to revisit some of his iconic works.
With a legacy spanning over two decades, Johar has redefined mainstream Indian cinema. His movies are known for blending glamour, emotion, and entertainment in a manner that is uniquely his own. From romances to dramas, here are seven Karan Johar films that you can watch on his birthday.
1. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998)
This film follows the story of college friends Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), whose friendship is tested when Rahul falls for the new girl, Tina (Rani Mukerji). Years after Tina's death, her daughter tries to reunite Rahul with Anjali.
Where To Watch: Netflix
2. ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001)
When the eldest son of the Raichand family, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), marries Anjali (Kajol), a woman of lower socioeconomic status, he is disowned by his father, Yash (Amitabh Bachchan). Years later, Rahul's younger brother, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), tries to reunite the fractured family. Its opulent production, memorable soundtrack, and powerful performances underscore its enduring relevance in Bollywood.
Where To Watch: Netflix
3. ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ (2006)
This thought-provoking drama explores the complexities of marital relationships and infidelity. The film centers on Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), both trapped in unfulfilling marriages with Rhea (Preity Zinta) and Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan), respectively. Their chance meeting leads to an emotional bond that challenges societal norms and personal values.
Where To Watch: Netflix
4. ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010)
Rizwan, a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome (Shah Rukh Khan) embarks on a journey across America to meet the President and clear his name after being wrongly implicated in a post-9/11 hate crime. The film revolves around Rizwan's quest for acceptance and his unyielding love for his wife, Mandira (Kajol), amidst rising social and racial tensions.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016)
The film follows Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), who falls for Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), but she views him only as a friend. Their relationship is further complicated by Alizeh's love for her ex-boyfriend, Ali (Fawad Khan), and Ayan's evolving connection with Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).
Where To Watch: Netflix
6. ‘Lust Stories’ (2018)
In Karan Johar's segment of ‘Lust Stories,’ he explores themes of sexual desire through the story of Megha (Kiara Advani), a newlywed woman. Married to Paras (Vicky Kaushal), Megha finds herself unfulfilled in their physical relationship and accidentally experiences a sexual awakening that challenges her traditional upbringing.
Where To Watch: Netflix
7. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023)
Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, this film is a must-watch family drama. The film narrates the love story between two individuals with contrasting personalities and diverse cultural backgrounds. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, the cast includes renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video