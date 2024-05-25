Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style

As Karan Johar turns a year older, here are seven movies by the filmmaker that you can stream on his birthday. Check out the list here.

Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers, Karan Johar has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his distinctive stories, larger-than-life productions, and his flair for capturing the complexities of human relationships. As the director celebrates his birthday, it's the perfect time to revisit some of his iconic works.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Johar has redefined mainstream Indian cinema. His movies are known for blending glamour, emotion, and entertainment in a manner that is uniquely his own. From romances to dramas, here are seven Karan Johar films that you can watch on his birthday.

1. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998)

This film follows the story of college friends Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), whose friendship is tested when Rahul falls for the new girl, Tina (Rani Mukerji). Years after Tina's death, her daughter tries to reunite Rahul with Anjali.

Where To Watch: Netflix

2. ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001)

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Photo: X
info_icon

When the eldest son of the Raichand family, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), marries Anjali (Kajol), a woman of lower socioeconomic status, he is disowned by his father, Yash (Amitabh Bachchan). Years later, Rahul's younger brother, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), tries to reunite the fractured family. Its opulent production, memorable soundtrack, and powerful performances underscore its enduring relevance in Bollywood.

Where To Watch: Netflix

3. ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ (2006)

This thought-provoking drama explores the complexities of marital relationships and infidelity. The film centers on Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), both trapped in unfulfilling marriages with Rhea (Preity Zinta) and Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan), respectively. Their chance meeting leads to an emotional bond that challenges societal norms and personal values.

Where To Watch: Netflix

4. ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010)

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name Is Khan’
Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name Is Khan’ Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Rizwan, a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome (Shah Rukh Khan) embarks on a journey across America to meet the President and clear his name after being wrongly implicated in a post-9/11 hate crime. The film revolves around Rizwan's quest for acceptance and his unyielding love for his wife, Mandira (Kajol), amidst rising social and racial tensions.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016)

The film follows Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), who falls for Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), but she views him only as a friend. Their relationship is further complicated by Alizeh's love for her ex-boyfriend, Ali (Fawad Khan), and Ayan's evolving connection with Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

Where To Watch: Netflix

6. ‘Lust Stories’ (2018)

In Karan Johar's segment of ‘Lust Stories,’ he explores themes of sexual desire through the story of Megha (Kiara Advani), a newlywed woman. Married to Paras (Vicky Kaushal), Megha finds herself unfulfilled in their physical relationship and accidentally experiences a sexual awakening that challenges her traditional upbringing.

Where To Watch: Netflix

7. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, this film is a must-watch family drama. The film narrates the love story between two individuals with contrasting personalities and diverse cultural backgrounds. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, the cast includes renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  2. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  3. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
  4. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  5. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  2. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  3. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  4. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
  5. ‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Seal Final Spot With 36-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Royals
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Sports News Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup - Highlights
  4. AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama Vs Al Ain Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Beat Royals By 36 Runs, Set To Meet Knight Riders In Title Clash
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup - Highlights
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election | May 24 Highlights: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM