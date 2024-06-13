Karan Aujla Reveals He Wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' In 10 Minutes

In episode 12 of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, the powerhouse talents Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Divine came to promote their latest album, 'Ek Tha Raja'. Talking about Karan, Kapil revealed, "Diljit paaji ka gaana hai G.O.A.T., wo inhone 10-minute mein likhkar de dia tha (Diljit paaji's song 'G.O.A.T.' was written by him in just 10 minutes)." Further joking about it, Kapil asked Karan, "Paaji, hum restaurant jaate hai, and we ask them to bring tea. If they serve it right away, then we doubt if the tea is boiled properly or not, or if it is old. When you gave the song to Diljit paaji in 10 minutes, did he take it happily or did he ask you to brew it more?"