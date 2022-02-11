Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kanye West-Julia Fox And Other Couples Who Found Love Again

From Kanye West-Julia Fox to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, here are a few newly in love Hollywood celebrities.

Kanye West-Julia Fox And Other Couples Who Found Love Again
Hollywood couples who found love again.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 6:44 pm

New relationships are starting to bloom in 2022, and it appears that these hot new couples have found their happily ever after. Many couples meet and move too quickly, going from dating to engaged or married in a matter of months. Hollywood has seen a lot of unusual pairings and couples, including Kanye West and Julia Fox. In 2022, Hollywood has already seen it all: second chances, new love, old pals, and new faces.

Kanye West and Julia Fox

Related stories

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

10 Hollywood Films On Racial Issues In The US

The duo eventually made an official appearance as a couple at the Kenzo fall/winter 2022 show, following public sightings of the two at various occasions. They were dressed in matching double-denim ensembles. During the "Free Larry Hoover" event, just before Fox and West went public, the rapper begged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to "run right back to me."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

In October 2021, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian kissed on Saturday Night Live. Later, the couple was seen celebrating Halloween together, riding a rollercoaster together while holding hands. There were many public appearances after that, culminating in a trip to the Bahamas together.

Angelina Jolie and The Weekend

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first seen together in July of 2021. An insider told Elle in early September that Jolie's interest in the musician was rising, and that they were secretly dating. The song "Here We Go... Again" by The Weekend is said to be about the singer's connection with Jolie.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

In 2021, Jonah Hill released his first photo with girlfriend Sarah Brady. In October of 2020, Hill called off his engagement to Gianna Santos. They had been dating for roughly two years before this.

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Demos (@adam_demos)

The duo, who co-star in the Netflix series Sex/Life, were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand around the event on December 7 in Santa Monica, California. Recently, the actress told People magazine that,"When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Couple Love Affair Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

How ‘Shark Tank India’ Has Given A Boost To Women Entrepreneurs

How ‘Shark Tank India’ Has Given A Boost To Women Entrepreneurs

Five Bollywood Films To Watch After ‘Gehraiyaan’ To Understand Relationships Better

Chunky Panday Talks About Men Whom Daughter Ananya Panday Should Date

'Gehraiyaan' Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Shines In The Indepth But Boring Drama

Top 5 Unnecessary Inventions That Came On 'Shark Tank India' This Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail