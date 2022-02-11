Kanye West-Julia Fox And Other Couples Who Found Love Again

New relationships are starting to bloom in 2022, and it appears that these hot new couples have found their happily ever after. Many couples meet and move too quickly, going from dating to engaged or married in a matter of months. Hollywood has seen a lot of unusual pairings and couples, including Kanye West and Julia Fox. In 2022, Hollywood has already seen it all: second chances, new love, old pals, and new faces.

Kanye West and Julia Fox

The duo eventually made an official appearance as a couple at the Kenzo fall/winter 2022 show, following public sightings of the two at various occasions. They were dressed in matching double-denim ensembles. During the "Free Larry Hoover" event, just before Fox and West went public, the rapper begged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to "run right back to me."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

In October 2021, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian kissed on Saturday Night Live. Later, the couple was seen celebrating Halloween together, riding a rollercoaster together while holding hands. There were many public appearances after that, culminating in a trip to the Bahamas together.

Angelina Jolie and The Weekend

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures📸 pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t — The Weeknd Charts🌅 (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first seen together in July of 2021. An insider told Elle in early September that Jolie's interest in the musician was rising, and that they were secretly dating. The song "Here We Go... Again" by The Weekend is said to be about the singer's connection with Jolie.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

In 2021, Jonah Hill released his first photo with girlfriend Sarah Brady. In October of 2020, Hill called off his engagement to Gianna Santos. They had been dating for roughly two years before this.

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi

The duo, who co-star in the Netflix series Sex/Life, were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand around the event on December 7 in Santa Monica, California. Recently, the actress told People magazine that,"When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly."