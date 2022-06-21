Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kannada Actress Swathi Sathish's Face Gets Horribly Swollen After Root Canal Operation Goes Wrong

Kannada actress Swati Sathish's root canal surgery went horribly wrong as her face became swollen and has accused the clinic of negligence.

Kannada Actress Swathi Sathish's Face Gets Horribly Swollen After Root Canal Operation Goes Wrong
Swathi Sathish India Glitz

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 9:43 am

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal procedure went horribly wrong and she looked unrecognizable as the right side of her face was swollen.

The actress looked unrecognizable in her photos shared after the surgery, which were posted online.

The doctors had reportedly told her that the swelling would subside after a little time and was a common reaction. However, it went from bad to worse as the swelling did not ease, even after 20 days since her surgery.

Shocking! Actress Swathi Sathish face disfigured after wrong medical procedure - Tamil News - IndiaGlitz.com

According to reports from a Kannada news channel, the actress is very upset with the medical negligence of the clinic.

The media report also stated that the actress is currently having trouble stepping out of her house with her swollen face.

She has a film that is ready for release and was not able to promote her movie due to the condition of her face.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Swathi Sathish Kannada Actress Kannada Actress Swathi Sathish Actress Swathi Sathish Swathi Sathish Root Canal Health Wellness Swathi Sathish Operation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming