Kannada Actress Amulya Welcomes Twin Boys With Husband R Jagadish

Kannada actress Amulya and her husband R Jagadish welcomed their twins on Tuesday (March1). On the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, the couple was blessed with two boys. The actress's husband shared the good news on social media, as well as the fact that Amulya and her children are in good health.

Jagadish took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers by posting a photo from Amnulya's maternity photoshoot. He penned, "Blessed with twin babies , both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine , heartiest thanks for all the love , good wishes showered on us throughout this journey @nimmaamulya."

A few months ago, the couple hosted a baby shower, and it was a star-studded affair, with many celebrities in attendance. The baby shower was attended by actor Upendra, Priyanka, Ganesh, Shilpa, Prem, Jyothi, Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, and Malavika Avinash.

Amulya made her lead acting debut in the 2007 film 'Cheluvina Chittara', opposite actor Ganesh, which was a box office success. 'Shravani Subramanya', in which she co-starred with Ganesh, received critical acclaim in 2013, and was followed by 'Golden Queen', which earned her her first Filmfare Award. She was last seen in a cameo role in the film 'Mugulu Nage'.

In 2017, Amulya married Jagdish. Amulya stopped acting after her marriage.