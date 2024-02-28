Kangana Ranaut is known not just for her films but also for speaking up on issues that pertain to the public. The actor has always shown an inclination towards the field of politics with her statements. In a recent interview, the ‘Queen’ actor opened up about dipping her toes in politics and mentioned that now is the right time for her to join this field.
In a conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut talked about her decision to join politics. She said that she does not need to be in a political seat to fight for people. However, she added that now is the perfect time for her to join politics. She said, “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn't keep me away, it doesn't take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time.”
Ranaut has always expressed her support for the ruling party and the Prime Minister. She continued, “This country has given me so much, I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”
In an earlier interview with Aaj Tak, the actor revealed that she wants to join politics. She said, “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho, I will be very much open to all kinds of participation. As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be saubhagya ki baat.”
Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Emergency’ where she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.