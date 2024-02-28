In a conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut talked about her decision to join politics. She said that she does not need to be in a political seat to fight for people. However, she added that now is the perfect time for her to join politics. She said, “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn't keep me away, it doesn't take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time.”