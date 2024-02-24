Actress Kangana Ranaut has a straightforward attitude and is someone who doesn't mince her words. Many times she has grabbed the headlines for her controversial remarks but Kangana is not someone to stop. Despite being a Bollywood star, time and again, the 'Queen' actress is seen giving some strong opinions on Bollywood and celebs and their kids. She has now opened up about the 'illegal stuff' in the industry.
Taking to social media, Kangana alleged that “popular film personalities” use the dark web to hack into people’s communications apps like WhatsApp and mails.
She took to her Instagram story to share a post that stated that how along with phone numbers, people’s registered names under which those numbers were procured will also be displayed while making phone calls.
The National award-winning actress appreciated this move by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) and wrote, “Amazing!! Centre should do something about the dark web as well.”
“Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down,'' she added.
Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Twinkle Khanna for comparing men to plastic bags. She also labelled Khanna a 'privileged brat'. Questioning Twinkle's idea of feminism, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool?? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be?? Vegetables?? Is that feminism??”
On the work front, Kangana's next is 'Emergency' where she is playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She has also directed it. Reportedly, she also will be seen in Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Kannappa'.