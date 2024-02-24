Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Twinkle Khanna for comparing men to plastic bags. She also labelled Khanna a 'privileged brat'. Questioning Twinkle's idea of feminism, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool?? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be?? Vegetables?? Is that feminism??”