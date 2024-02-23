Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Queen 2' Update: Vikas Bahl Reveals The Film's Script Is Ready

Director Vikas Bahl who helmed Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' has shared an update on the sequel. In an interview, he said that the 'Queen 2's script is 'locked and ready'.
In an interview with News18, Vikas, sharing the update on 'Queen', said, "It is going to be ten years of 'Queen’s release but the number of people who keep asking me about 'Queen 2' makes me feel like the film released just yesterday! However, I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen''.
On the delay of the sequel, Bahl said, "Na shohrat, na paisa, bas pyaar mein hi chal raha hai mera (laughs). So yes, I knew that it would have given me the money, as 'Queen' is a money spinner of sorts. But we were very sure that we wouldn’t do it until we get a story that delivers as much as 'Queen' did. It wasn’t an easy task, so we waited."
Earlier, in an interview, Vikas revealed that he will make the sequel of the film and it will be only with Kangana Ranaut.
He told Bollywood Life that he is planning to start working on 'Queen 2'. "Every day I wake up with a thought of making 'Queen 2', and hopelessly, I will definitely announce it someday''.
He added, "I will not take credit for that; Kangana is a brilliant actress, and I cannot imagine anyone else but only her for 'Queen 2'. I will make the film only with her and no one else."
'Queen' also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon and Mish Boyko in pivotal roles. It was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Vikas is currently gearing up for the release of supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' that stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is releasing on March 8.