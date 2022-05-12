Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Says She Is Unable To Marry Because Of 'Rumours' That She 'Beats Up Boys'

Kangana Ranaut has spoken up about her confrontational personality and how it affects her dating life.

Kangana Ranaut Says She Is Unable To Marry Because Of 'Rumours' That She 'Beats Up Boys'
Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:04 pm

Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut said that she is unable to marry because rumours persist that she is confrontational and initiates fights with others. In a recent interview, the actor joked that such rumours have generated an impression about her that prohibits her from finding love. Actor, Arjun Rampal, her ‘Dhaakad’ co-star, played matchmaker for her, outlining her positive characteristics to potential husbands, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Ranaut is looking forward to the premiere of her espionage action film ‘Dhaakad’. Ranaut plays Agent Agni, a super spy, in the film. The actor has spent a significant amount of time training for the action-packed part, acquiring a body and even executing some of the action sequences herself.

In an interview, a journalist questioned her if she is as 'Dhaakad' in real life as her character. "That's not how it is, come on," the actor answered, laughing. “Who will I beat up in real life? Because of individuals like you promoting these rumours, I am unable to marry” Ranaut added. When Siddharth questioned if she was unable to marry because of the notion that she is harsh, Ranaut half-jokingly said, "Yes, because rumours about me are that I beat up boys are spreading.”

Related stories

Munawar Faruqui Beats Payal Rohatgi To Win Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Tejasswi Prakash To Enter As Warden In Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Banned From The Film Industry After Supporting Me Too Movement

Rampal, who was also there during the conversation, interfered and advised journalists not to propagate rumours. The actor was then requested to highlight Ranaut's positive characteristics so that guys realise she isn't as aggressive as she appears on television. "All I can say is that Kangana is a fantastic performer. Whatever she does is for the sake of the play, but she is not like that in real life. She is a really nice, caring, and God-fearing person in real life. She does puja-paath and yoga. She is, in fact, a really typical person,” Arjun said.

‘Dhaakad’ also features Indian actress Divya Dutta in addition to Ranaut and Rampal. The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, is planned for a May 20 release and is being hailed as Hindi cinema's first female-led spy thriller.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Arjun Rampal Dhaakad Dhaakad New Release Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Arjun Rampal Dhaakad Dating Life Ranaut's Relationships Kangana Ranaut Arjun Rampal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

Career Selection According To Birth Chart