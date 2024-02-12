Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor shared a selfie with R Madhavan. Ranaut is seen decked in a white kurta which she had complimented with a white and gold dupatta. She finished off her look with minimal makeup, pearl earrings, and a black bindi. On the other hand, Madhavan was seen in a black t-shirt with his hair pulled back. Sharing this selfie, she wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script.”