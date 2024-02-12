Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut And R Madhavan Set To Star Together After 'Tanu Weds Manu' In A Pan Indian Film

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a selfie with R Madhavan from the script reading session of their upcoming movie. It is touted to be a pan Indian drama.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 12, 2024

Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan Photo: India Today
info-icon

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have an effervescent chemistry on-screen. The duo collaborated in the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise and people have been loving the pair since then. They are set to collaborate on a film once again. Ranaut shared a selfie with Madhavan and expressed her happiness.

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor shared a selfie with R Madhavan. Ranaut is seen decked in a white kurta which she had complimented with a white and gold dupatta. She finished off her look with minimal makeup, pearl earrings, and a black bindi. On the other hand, Madhavan was seen in a black t-shirt with his hair pulled back. Sharing this selfie, she wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story here.

Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan
Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan Photo: Instagram
info-icon
Advertisement

Additionally, Ranaut also shared another story from the script reading session. The actor is seen with the cast and crew of her upcoming film. Sharing that photo, she wrote, “What a fabulous team @tridentartoffi.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the second story here.

Kangana Ranaut's story
Kangana Ranaut's story Photo: Instagram
info-icon
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut had announced the film on her social media last year. She said, “Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script.”

A lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps. However, the film is touted to be a pan-India psychological thriller. Ranaut will be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ where she will play the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. R Madhavan was recently seen in the Netflix series, ‘The Railway Men.’

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement