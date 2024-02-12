Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have an effervescent chemistry on-screen. The duo collaborated in the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise and people have been loving the pair since then. They are set to collaborate on a film once again. Ranaut shared a selfie with Madhavan and expressed her happiness.
Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor shared a selfie with R Madhavan. Ranaut is seen decked in a white kurta which she had complimented with a white and gold dupatta. She finished off her look with minimal makeup, pearl earrings, and a black bindi. On the other hand, Madhavan was seen in a black t-shirt with his hair pulled back. Sharing this selfie, she wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script.”
Additionally, Ranaut also shared another story from the script reading session. The actor is seen with the cast and crew of her upcoming film. Sharing that photo, she wrote, “What a fabulous team @tridentartoffi.”
Kangana Ranaut had announced the film on her social media last year. She said, “Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script.”
A lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps. However, the film is touted to be a pan-India psychological thriller. Ranaut will be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ where she will play the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. R Madhavan was recently seen in the Netflix series, ‘The Railway Men.’